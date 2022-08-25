Body found in Hermitage, police investigating

Dead body found in Hermitage
Dead body found in Hermitage(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police.

The body was identified as a Black male and was found rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said. The body has since been removed.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV baby ultrasound
Medical professionals concerned about legal penalties of new abortion ban
WSMV baby ultrasound
Legal consequences for doctors under new abortion ban
(FILE) The Tullahoma Police Department is investigating threats made against Tullahoma High...
Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week
wsmv adoption group prepares for more adoptions
Adoption Project prepares for more adoptions