Columbia woman charged with stealing from adults with intellectual disabilities

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MAURY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) – A Columbia, Tennesee woman accused of stealing from two adults with intellectual disabilities was arrested Wednesday.

A Maury County Grand Jury returned indictments Aug. 19 charging 34-year-old Deleshia Quantay Booker with two counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable person.

In August 2021, an investigation was launched by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI) special agents into an allegation of financial exploitation of two vulnerable adults, authorities said.

“During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Deleshia Booker, the now-former manager of a service that provides support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as the individual who used some of her clients’ finances on two dates in July 2021 for her own personal gain,” a TBI media release said.

Booker was booked into the Maury County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

