Body found in Hermitage, police investigating

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police.

The body, identified as a Black male, was found at the Brookside Woods subdivision. The man’s body was rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said.

The body has since been removed.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

