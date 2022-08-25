Body found in Hermitage, police investigating

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Marissa Sulek
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police.

The body, identified as a Black male, was found at the Brookside Woods subdivision. The man’s body was rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said.

The body has since been removed.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thursday afternoon news update
Thursday afternoon news update
Sen. Marsha Blackburn is greeted by Douglas Yu-Tien Hsu, Director-General, Taiwan's Department...
Sen. Blackburn visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
(FILE) The Tullahoma Police Department is investigating threats made against Tullahoma High...
UPDATE: Authorities find no new threat to Coffee County
Metro Police are looking for a robbery suspect accused of four robberies in the last week.
Metro Police searching for man accused of four robberies this week
Woman finds body while walking her dog
Body found in Hermitage, police investigating