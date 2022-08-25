Authorities charge suspects in West Creek High School shots fired case

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff officials provided an update Monday regarding the shots fired response at a West Creek High School football game on August 19.

On Friday, deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity in the high school parking lot. The activity quickly escalated and resulted in three suspects driving around the parking lot, firing a handgun while leaving the grounds. Police said the suspects attempted to flee the scene but were quickly identified by Sheriff’s Patrol deputies in the school area and were taken into custody during a traffic stop.

The suspects received the following charges:

David Sanders, 18-year-old: Two Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, was booked in the Montgomery County Jail with a $1,500 Bond.

Juvenile #1- 16- year-old: Two Counts of Aggravated Assault, Two Counts of Reckless Endangerment, and One Count of Carrying a Weapon on School Property.

Juvenile #2- 17-year-old: One Count of Accessory After the Fact.

Police added that none of the suspects attended school within Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. Sheriff’s Office Investigators said they continue to process evidence, comb through witness statements collected at the scene, and process new information that continues to unfold from the incident.

