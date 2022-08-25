Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning.

According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the woman may have acted in self-defense. No charges have been filed.

