Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning.
According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said the woman may have acted in self-defense. No charges have been filed.
