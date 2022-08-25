Another semester at TSU...another semester of student housing issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday was the first day of class for the Fall semester at Tennessee State University but for some students, the first day and the days leading up to it were stressful with housing issues.

Students expressed frustration about another semester where the University accepted more students than it had space for. Complaints from students and parents ranged from insufficient space for students to student safety.

“I was very disappointed because TSU was my top school to go to. And I was really excited; I was really excited to see Kelsey, excited to see the people on the group chats. Being here, it just made me not want to be here anymore,” said Lyberti Chandler, a Freshman at the University who drove 6 hours from Ohio on Move-in Day

Move-in day is usually exciting for college students, especially first-year students. Still, for first-year students Lyberti Chandler and Kelsey Watkins, that excitement was short-lived when they received an email from the University this past week that asked if they wanted To Opt into adding a third roommate in their dorm that only holds two people.

TSU email sent to students (News4)

“That creates a fire hazard and also not enough room for the third person such as putting our clothes away, she doesn’t have a desk, she doesn’t have a closet, a place to put a refrigerator or a microwave, so there’s a lot of issues coming in with that,” Chandler said. “It was just very frustrating. I literally cried. I literally told Kelsey I was like, how are we going off it a third person in here,” she added.

“Like she said, it would be a safety hazard. And we’re in the middle of a pandemic. We still have covid; we still have Monkey Pox. So, my concern was my health as well as my mental health because I have very bad anxiety,” said Kelsey Watkins, a freshman who came from Memphis. “This is a big transition coming to college, and I literally have the hardest time right now. I couldn’t manage that with a third person,” she added.

Both students told WSMV 4 that they don’t understand why the University keeps accepting students with no space. Watkins said there is no space in her dorm for a third person, but a couple of dorms on campus may have the space.

“I personally feel we probably are in one of the smallest dorms on campus. So for the rooms like Hell hall, their rooms are big. The new dorms are equipped with loft-style beds. So I’m pretty sure it’s space in other places. So why force us to be in a compact space like that,” Watkins said.

“I’m a biology major. One of the biggest things was me in the library studying or being in the room. Me and her have a quiet space; we’ve established a relationship to know that some of us; if whenever we need space, we can give it to them. And with a third person, my education is affected,” Chandler said.

In addition to no space on campus, some students expressed safety concerns about the off-campus housing the University has.

TSU officials said there are five hotels the University uses for overflow housing. And students sent pictures of student cars that were broken into at one of the off-campus housing locations.

“It’s a lot for me. To leave my child somewhere and she is uncomfortable,” said John Gibbs, who talked to WSMV from St. Louis. “Classes started today, and she seems still unhappy and not happy with her living arrangements. For the first two years, she was in a dorm. Had people there, security, and it was a much more comfortable environment to walk away and say bye to a child than leaving her at a hotel that Didn’t feel safe,” Gibbs added.

Gibbs said he and his daughter, a Junior at the University, drove from St. Louis to get her checked into the hotel before the start of the semester.

“To me, it was just a debacle. They had no carrying; the little carts you had to carry your luggage knowing your students had a lot. And I was walking through the hotel, and they were doing construction at the same time,” Gibbs said.

He said his daughter told him about the car break-ins, and that added to the already existing safety concerns he had for his daughter.

“The environment I have seen in there was more than just students inside of the hotels checked, and I don’t know what kind of hotel it was. From what I’ve seen, it wasn’t too savory,” Gibbs said. “It just doesn’t seem conducive for a student to be able to learn and pay attention to what they’re doing. The next day she told me 7 of the students’ cars were broken into. What kind of environment is that for someone that wants to learn,” he added.

With all the concerns, both students and parents said they couldn’t reach anyone at the University for help.

“My dad called six times. They disconnected the phone liens. So, he did leave voicemails. He left three voicemails. My grandmother also left three voicemails and called three times, my dada also sent two emails and nobody has responded to him,” said Chandler.

“As far as getting in contact with anybody regarding the problems we have with rooming, it’s almost impossible,” Watkins said.

“I have called a couple of times to whatever number she gave me and left messages, and I still haven’t heard back from anyone,” said Gibbs.

The first-year students said the faculty was friendly, and people were warm and welcoming at the beginning of getting to the University.

“You were brought into an atmosphere like this is definitely going to be home for me, and when you get here, it’s not the same,” Watkins said.

The President of the University spent the night at one of the hotel overflow housing to help ease concerns about safety there.

WSMV 4′s Tosin Fakile requested an interview with the leadership of the University on Wednesday but was told because it was the first day of class, the administration was busy.

In a statement, the University said it’s facing an unprecedented demand for on-campus housing because of the large incoming first-year class and the high cost of housing in Nashville.

Here is a copy of that complete statement:

Officials send out press release regarding high enrollment numbers (TSU)

