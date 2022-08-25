73-year-old victim gives testimony in West Nashville rape case


A man was charged with raping a woman in West Nashville. He appeared in court today.
By Rebecca Cardenas and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of brutally raping a woman in her 70s made his first appearance in court Thursday.

The 73-year-old victim took the stand Wednesday and told us her experience of what happened that fateful Saturday. After hearing her story, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.

On July 23, a 73-year-old west Nashville woman went for a hike. When she arrived home around 9 a.m., she went to work in her garden. She went back inside to shower but left the garage door open. This gave 46-year-old Phillip Hayes his opportunity to break into her home and brutally rape her.

Hayes is charged with Rape, Auto Burglary, and assaulting an officer for the circumstance of his arrest.

