TSU attempts to ease student housing tensions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University students told us they are struggling with housing on campus this year due to the high number of students and the school’s inability to accommodate them all.

TSU reported this year that they enrolled over 2,300 new students but only have around 700 dorm rooms to accommodate those who need to live on campus.

TSU Student Lyberti Chandler told us that their dorm room was meant to be shared by two people and is now being shared by three. In an email to students, TSU said the following:

As you are probably aware, TSU is in need of additional housing to meet the needs of our student body. We discussed several options with student groups. The most viable option is to house three students in designated rooms in residence halls.

TSU added that they would give each student in the three-person living situation $1,000 for making the adjustment.

To ease tensions regarding concerns about safety and quality, TSU said they are utilizing the Best Western as an off-campus housing facility.

TSU tweeted Tuesday that TSU President Glenda Glover spent the night at the Best Western with students living there. She helped to check them in and later checked herself for an overnight stay.

