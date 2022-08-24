TBI: Man wanted for leaving deadly car crash scene

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect wanted for leaving the scene of a fatal car crash Wednesday.

TBI said 24-year-old Walter Noe Mendez is also wanted by the Morristown Police Department after leaving the fatal car crash scene. No information regarding the victim has been provided at this time.

Officials said Mendez may be using the alias Luis Mendez, Louis Mendez, or Luis Cardenas. A reward of up to $1,000 has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Mendez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2710 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

