State lawmakers react to indictment of former TN House Speaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Disappointment and concern for public trust in the Tennessee state legislature were some of the reactions from Both sides of the aisle in response to the indictment of Former Tennessee Speaker of the House Glen Casada and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren.

“He [Glen Casada] deserves due process. He and Cade Cothren deserve their due process. I’m disappointed that this is a black eye on the legislature as a whole. People already distruconcernst the government,” said State Representative Vincent Dixie, Tennessee House Democratic Caucus Chairman. “They already feel like they’re slimy and not doing the right thing, and we’re out for money. This proves the point that, yes, some of their nightmares are becoming true. But I want to; I’m here to assure you that that’s not the case. That’s an outlier,” he added.

It was a 20-count indictment on Former Speaker of the House Glen Casada and His Former Chief Of Staff, Cade Cothren.

Legislature is not in session, but WSMV 4′s Tosin Fakile walked the halls at Cordell Hull and knocked on doors of republican lawmakers to get a reaction.

Tennessee Speaker of House Camron Sexton released a statement. In the statement, with a strong reaction to what happened, he also said he’s been cooperating since the investigation.

Here is Sexton’s statement:

In Tennessee, we will not tolerate public corruption, defrauding our state, or bribery at any level. I commend the Federal Bureau of Investigation for its hard work, diligence, and dedication that resulted in this morning’s arrests. As I have previously stated on several occasions, shortly after becoming speaker in 2019, I began assisting the federal authorities during and throughout their investigation — including leading up to today’s indictments, and I will continue to do so if a trial is needed. Together, our legislative body has stood strong over the past two years to take significant actions during this investigation by passing laws to strengthen campaign finance regulations and new ethics laws for elected officials and staff. Today is a good day for Tennesseans because we did not turn a blind eye on these criminal activities.

Two state republican leaders also sent a joint statement. This joint statement is from House Majority Leader William Lamberth And House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison:

The illegal behavior outlined in today’s indictments is extremely serious, and disappointing to our entire caucus. We appreciate Speaker Sexton’s leadership on this situation, as well as the efforts of our House leadership team in bringing these crimes to light. We also stand with federal law enforcement and are grateful for their efforts to hold those responsible for these crimes accountable. Now, we can all move forward and continue focusing on meeting the needs of citizens across Tennessee.

“I believe that this particular incident is bringing some light to what goes in these dark alleys in these halls in the legislature, and hopefully we can get past that, we can restore the faith in our communities, in our constituents,” Representative Dixie said.

Dixie also told WSMV 4 that there are some other things that need to come to light at the state legislature.

“But what he does and the pressuring and the arm twisting that they do. It continually goes on. It’s not that; it just stopped the buck with him, there are things that still go on, and everything will come to light in due time,” Dixie said. “There’s a lot of arm twisting and pressuring to get votes. With the Educational spending account, that’s basically how this came about and started many things. So the way that they pressure their members to vote; a lot of them don’t have those beliefs, but because of the pressure, they’re worried about getting primaried. I would say a lot of misconduct that goes on in this legislature that needs to be stopped,” he added.

Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper also released a statement:

“When something like this happens, it reflects poorly on the entire Legislature. We are elected to serve the public and when that trust is broken, it’s very disheartening and erodes the confidence that our constituents have in government. This does however, highlight how badly campaign finance reform continues to be needed and that bi-partisan legislation already passed needs to go much farther.”

Casada’s indictment involves fraud to get state funds for a mailer program.

WSMV 4′s Tosin Fakile talked to Representative Dixie about the verification process legislature goes through for the companies they deal with

“First of all, for me, I can only speak for our process. I will definitely interview the company; look at their website. ask for references. and I actually pick up the call the references, " Dixie said. “I find it a little disturbing that process couldn’t have taken place for this Matthew Phoenix or this Phoenix Solutions or phoenix company to get to that point that they were doing business and not just one state representative but multiple representatives,” he added.

A statement also was released from the Governor’s Spokesperson on Tuesday afternoon after news of Casada’s indictment in the morning.

“We trust the legal process and continue to hold Tennessee’s public servants to high standards of accountability. The Governor commends Speaker Sexton for running the House with integrity and setting the expectation that elected leaders must serve Tennesseans in good faith.”

Representative Dixie said hopefully, this is a wake-up call to the voters.

“To get out to the poles and actually pick people that want to represent them who have their best interest at heart,” Dixie said. " I would hope that people will wake up and look and say are these people representing me like I would want to be represented? Do they have my best interest at heart? If the answer is no, get out there, go vote and take two friends with you,” he added.

