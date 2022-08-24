Pro-abortion advocates speak out day before trigger ban take effect


Pro-abortion advocates said the abortion issue should be at the top of the ballot in November.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Congressional candidates, doctors and pro-abortion advocates are all emphasizing that the abortion issue is the top issue on the ballot in November.

As of Thursday, it will be a crime for doctors to provide abortions in Tennessee.

Some primary care physicians said it now feels like they have a target on their back, and they believe physicians will leave the state because of this law.

Those who spoke outside the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday asked people to elect pro-abortion candidates in November.

“Make no mistake. This is a decision that has been decades in the making,” Anna Carella, Executive Director of Health and Free Tennessee, said. “We know the road ahead in the battle for justice of reproductive health won’t be easy, but we’re in this fight for the long haul. I’m here today not only to stand in solidarity with every Tennessean who is angry and scared, but to remind you that we can, and we must fight back.”

