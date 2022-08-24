Non-profit helps workers in restaurant and hospitality industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As many work to make ends meet while also facing the rise in inflation, one organization is lending a helping hand to workers in the restaurant and hotel industries.

According to the Department of Labor, jobs like cooks, hosts, and dishwashers fall among the lowest paying jobs in the United States.

“The industry actually has all the issues. For example, highest addiction rates, issues with making enough money to afford the city that you live in,” said Jen Seger, City Director for Big Table Nashville.

The non-profit Big Table was brought to Nashville the last year. They focus on caring for those in crisis that work within the industry.

“A lot of times it is things like housing or a car they can’t afford to have repaired and that affects them from being able to get to work. So, we might start with addressing that issue, but the hope would be that we would build a friendship or relationship,” explained Segar.

They build those relationships by using a referral model connecting with managers and owners across the industry.

“An organization like this is very important because it gives back to the people that are feeding all of us when we are out and not in our work clothes. The people behind the scenes are often forgotten and this organization brings light to them,” stated Gerald Loughran, General Manager of Hilton Franklin Cool Springs.

Serving those who serve others, the organization will host “The Big Table” dinner in September at the Hilton Franklin Cool Springs, seating 48 people in the industry.

“What’s beautiful about this event is not only is it a way for us to serve hope to those who typically do the serving and kind of flip the script to where the servers are often folks who aren’t as likely to have been servers,” Segar said.

To connect with Big Table visit: https://big-table.com/about/#

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.