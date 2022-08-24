Nolensville rolled by Hawaii in Little League World Series
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team lost Wednesday afternoon to Hawaii in the Little League World Series.
The team from Williamson County lost 13-0 in four innings via mercy rule.
Both Nolensville and the Hawaiian team were undefeated going into Wednesday’s matchup.
Nolensville now falls to the losers’ bracket. The team plays again Thursday at 6 p.m. against Texas.
The team must win to advance.
