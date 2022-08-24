Nolensville rolled by Hawaii in Little League World Series


Caption
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team lost Wednesday afternoon to Hawaii in the Little League World Series.

The team from Williamson County lost 13-0 in four innings via mercy rule.

Both Nolensville and the Hawaiian team were undefeated going into Wednesday’s matchup.

Nolensville now falls to the losers’ bracket. The team plays again Thursday at 6 p.m. against Texas.

The team must win to advance.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

"Too inconsistent for today"
"Too inconsistent for today"
The Southeast Region champion Little League team from Nolensville, Tenn., rides in the Little...
Nolensville Little League at Little League World Series
William Mohan
University of Tennessee football player arrested for assault, police say
SEC Nation is coming to the Vandy-Wake Forest game Sept. 10.
SEC Nation coming to Vandy-Wake Forest game