Nolensville rolled by Hawaii in Little League World Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team lost Wednesday afternoon to Hawaii in the Little League World Series.

The team from Williamson County lost 13-0 in four innings via mercy rule.

Tough loss today but we WILL bounce back tomorrow. Game tomorrow is at 6pm cst and against the winner of PA and TX tonight.

🖤💛🖤💛 #WeBelieve #NolensvilleLittleLeague #LLWS — Nolensville Little League Baseball (@NolensvilleLLB) August 24, 2022

Both Nolensville and the Hawaiian team were undefeated going into Wednesday’s matchup.

Nolensville now falls to the losers’ bracket. The team plays again Thursday at 6 p.m. against Texas.

The team must win to advance.

Hawai'i beats @NolensvilleLLB 13-0 in 4 innings.



Nolensville now goes to the loser's bracket and will play again Thursday in a win-or-go home game Thursday at 6pm.@WSMV — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) August 24, 2022

