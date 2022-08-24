New pedestrian-friendly street unveiled in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is a new road being unveiled on Wednesday in Madison with much-needed room to walk and ride bikes.

The road will include a traffic circle that connects to Gallatin Pike at the Neely’s Bend intersection.

Gallatin Pike is a busy road in Madison that has seen thousands of car accidents within the last 5 years and roughly 10 of them being deadly.

Councilmember Nancy VanReece said the new Madison Station Blvd. was not designed to alleviate traffic along Gallatin Pike, but it will help. It will mainly provide people with a safe place to walk and ride their bike along the side walks with a bike lane.

Jeff Brusal has lived in Madison for nearly 25 years and hopes the new road will make it easier for him to run errands.

“This will be nice for access for all of the businesses down here,” Brusal said. “Gallatin Road can get very busy. With more alternative pathways, you could get to a couple of restaurants and food stores over here that’s easier to get to if you get nice roads.”

This project was estimated to cost about $12 million dollars, there is still some construction left to be done.

Councilmember VanReece is working to bring including a park in the project.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.