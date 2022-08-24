NAACP calls for investigation into MNPD conduct regarding body cam concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said Wednesday that they are calling for an investigation by the United States Department of Justice into concerns of potential misconduct of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The investigation was requested after the Nashville Community Oversight Board discovered body camera footage of an incident in July 2021 where MNPD employees redacted profanity from the footage.

The COB conducted a proposed resolution report against Officer Chapman, the officer whose body cam was under investigation, which was then forwarded to MNPD’s Office of Professional accountability for review.

MNPD’s OPA review board found the officer’s actions showed a lack of self-control using profanity, which was picked up on his body camera.

Two MNPD Information Technology employees redacted the profane language before it was sent to the oversight board - which is against policy.

“As the police department has previously acknowledged, two information technology employees, when preparing body-worn camera video for release, muted an error potentially offensive words they heard from anyone. When this practice came to the attention of a police department supervisor in the latter part of 2021, they were immediately told to cease muting potentially offensive words,” said Don Aaron, the director of media relations for MNPD.

When COB discovered the altered video, the NAACP accused MNPD of initially downplaying the incident and that they only reprimanded the two civilian employees allegedly responsible for the video editing after pressure from the public and the media.

The NAACP said that they believe the internal investigation failed to address the following questions:

1.) How widespread is the practice of altering video footage in MNPD?

2.) Is MNPD altering video footage to thwart COB investigations and civil rights complaints?

3.) Have altered videos been unfairly used in criminal investigations?

“Answering these issues is important to public safety and to maintaining the trust and confidence between MNPD and over-policed communities,” Gloria Sweet-Love, President of the TN State Conference of the NAACP, said. “MNPD cannot investigate itself. An external review or inquiry by the Department of Justice is the next step to addressing alleged misconduct.”

