Mt. Juliet Police officer decommissioned over allegations of ‘possible criminal wrongdoing’

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with the Mt. Juliet Police Department has been decommissioned and removed from active service.

The MJPD confirmed that Michael Dyce, who has been with the department since February 2020, is being investigated for potential “criminal wrongdoing” while off-duty.

MJPD Chief James Hambrick issued this statement:

“On Friday, July 8th, we were made aware of allegations towards Officer Michael Dyce of possible criminal wrongdoing that occurred off-duty. Once receiving such information, Dyce was immediately decommissioned and removed from service.”

Chief Hambrick acknowledged the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro Nashville Police Department are jointly handling the investigation, which remains active.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.