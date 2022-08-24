Mt. Juliet Police officer decommissioned over allegations of ‘possible criminal wrongdoing’
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with the Mt. Juliet Police Department has been decommissioned and removed from active service.
The MJPD confirmed that Michael Dyce, who has been with the department since February 2020, is being investigated for potential “criminal wrongdoing” while off-duty.
MJPD Chief James Hambrick issued this statement:
Chief Hambrick acknowledged the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro Nashville Police Department are jointly handling the investigation, which remains active.
