Mt. Juliet Police officer decommissioned over allegations of ‘possible criminal wrongdoing’

Mount Juliet Police Officer Michael Dyce has been decommissioned during an investigation by the TBI and Metro Police.(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with the Mt. Juliet Police Department has been decommissioned and removed from active service.

The MJPD confirmed that Michael Dyce, who has been with the department since February 2020, is being investigated for potential “criminal wrongdoing” while off-duty.

MJPD Chief James Hambrick issued this statement:

Chief Hambrick acknowledged the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro Nashville Police Department are jointly handling the investigation, which remains active.

