Man charged after ‘eruption of gunfire’ outside Antioch club

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in custody after an “eruption of gunfire” outside a nightclub in Antioch on Saturday left two people shot.

Veder Gazi, 21, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide.

Police responded Aug. 20 to Club Miami, 2037 Antioch Pike, for a call for service, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

Police said they heard an “eruption of gunfire” coming from the business’s parking lot, before finding two men who had been shot.

The victims, who were transported to a hospital, told police there was an argument between them and another group while at Club Miami.

A second suspect is accused of pointing a handgun at one of the victims, which led the suspects and victims to walk away from each other.

That’s when the victims heard the men yell, “get the Dracos,” indicating the suspects intended to go to their vehicle to get a rifle, police said.

The victims went to get guns for protection, according to the report, but it was too late. Police said one man was shot multiple times in his torso, arms and legs, while the other man was shot in the leg.

Veder Gazi was arrested Tuesday and is being held in Metro Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Jail records show the second suspect named in the report has not been arrested at this time.

