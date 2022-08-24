Man arrested for setting tree on fire outside Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for setting a tree on fire outside of the Rescue Mission in Nashville on Tuesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Deondre Garrett was asked to leave the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street a few days prior due to an incident with another resident. Garrett told officers he was unhappy about being thrown out because he had nowhere else to go.

In response, he set fire to a tree outside the Mission’s building by lighting a piece of foam on fire with a lighter and placing it against the tree.

Garrett was taken to jail on arson charges and remains in custody on $17,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.