First Alert Forecast: Slightly humid with temps into the 90s

After a beautiful day yesterday, another great one is on tap for the Mid State this Wednesday.

We should see a nice mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon with temperatures pushing back near 90 for that high today. While it will still be slightly humid, it will not be an overly oppressive day by any means.

Tonight, temperatures fall back into the upper 60s and near 70 under a partly cloudy sky.

Highs will be near 90 once again tomorrow and even though I can’t totally rule out a rain shower in the afternoon, looks like most of the area is going to stray dry.

Friday will be a touch warmer with temperatures in the lower 90s with a stray afternoon rain shower.

A shower also cannot be ruled out on Saturday or Sunday, but the weekend is looking dry overall with temperatures in the lower 90s both days.

A few showers will fire up Monday and Tuesday, but they still look to be of the hit/miss variety.

By Tuesday we’ll see temperatures fall back to the 80s.

