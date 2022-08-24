FBI: 4 suspects wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FBI Memphis Field Office is searching for multiple suspects wanted for the armed robbery of multiple Memphis businesses.

The first robbery was on Jan. 11 around noon. Memphis police officers responded to an armed robbery call at Hertz Rental Car at 7438 Sonic Drive, according to the FBI.

The suspects entered the business with rifles and handguns and demanded the keys to the cars in the parking lot. The FBI says two vehicles were stolen but have since been recovered.

Immediately after the car thefts, the suspects took over the Bank of Bartlett and ordered everyone inside to get on the ground. They fled the scene with an unreleased amount of money.

The suspects are also wanted in connection to robberies at seven ACE Cash Express locations in and around the Memphis Metro area from Jan. 13 to Feb. 5.

The FBI says in each robbery, four suspects entered the business armed, demanded money, then fled.

The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information can call FBI Memphis Field Office at 901-747-4300.

