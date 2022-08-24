Changed your license plate yet? If not, you can help Dolly’s Imagination Library

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton’s imagination library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading. To continue spreading that love of reading to children in Tennessee, Dolly’s Imagination Library is encouraging residents to change their license plates.

Danielle Velez, the program manager with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County says $15 from each license plate sale goes back to the county where the plate was purchased, helping to provide free books for children each month ages 0 to 5.

“Since 2017 we’ve gotten about $30,000 in license plates sales, that’s books for like 2,000 children for an entire year, so it really does make a difference just by giving back that $15 each month for each child because each program is responsible for raising the funds for their local area,” shared Velez.

Although the license plates have been around for a while, Velez says they have a lasting impact

“There’s so many great books, with new ones that come out each month. I think a lot of families think it’s gonna be the same books if you sign up, if you have older children in the program. The books will change about 20-30% each year so you’ve got new books that are coming out and they’re usually very tied in with their age and developmental steps and milestones they are going through,” said Velez.

Since the imagination library started in Sevier county back in 1996, Velez said it has expanded to places like the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland.

One plate purchase will fund a child’s enrollment in the program for a full year. The plates are 35 dollars, and you can register for them at your county clerk’s office. To learn more about Dolly’s Imagination Station or how to get the Dolly License Plate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.