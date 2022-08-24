Affidavit: Woman captures photo of naked man in front of high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Tuesday after running past Hillwood High School completely naked.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WSMV4, 36-year-old Dustin Dunham was seen running past HHS entirely naked by a woman who captured a photo on her phone as he ran by.

Police said in the affidavit that Dunham’s private parts were exposed entirely for anyone to see. It is unknown why he did this.

Dunham was charged with Indecent Exposure and has a bond set at $1,000.

Some images have been kept out of this story due to graphic content.

Man arrested for running naked past a high school Tuesday (Liz Carson)

