Abortion trigger ban takes effect Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Abortions will be criminalized in Tennessee on Thursday when the state’s trigger law, also known as the Human Life Protection Act, takes effect.

WSMV4 spoke with the House sponsor of the bill as well as a Nashville woman who had pregnancy complications and lost her child on Wednesday.

“It hit me pretty hard. It hit me hard when it leaked. I knew what was coming,” Rachel Welty said.

Welty said in 2013 she had a miscarriage – a miscarriage that doesn’t resolve on its own – and had an elective D & C procedure.

“Those are labeled abortions. All my medical record said abortions, incomplete abortions,” Welty said.

Welty is now on the board of Abortion Care Tennessee.

Under the state’s new trigger law, Welty said she’s not sure what care will look like for someone in a similar situation.

“My fear is doctors will throw their hands up and say we are not going to deal with this,” Welty said.

The new law criminalizes doctors who perform any abortion in Tennessee.

There is an “affirmative defense” for if the mother’s life is in risk.

Some attorneys said they believe this puts the burden on the doctor to show the abortion was justified and makes it more difficult to be acquitted.

The bill’s sponsor Rep. Susan Lynn said all a doctor would have to do is turnover their medical records.

“Abortions where the intent is to save the life of the mother are not a crime,” Lynn, R-Mount Juliet, said. “We are trusting doctors to make that decision. They have the medical expertise and their records to prove that they acted rightly.”

Lynn said the bill values Tennesseans as well as the unborn, something that’s been important to her since a young age.

“I have to say that 49 years ago when abortion became the law of the land, I was completely stunned,” Lynn said. “I listened to the SCOTUS arguments with my father, and as a child, I couldn’t understand how anyone could think that the baby was anything but a baby.”

Now that Roe vs. Wade is overturned, it’s Welty who is stunned.

“It was something I could have never imagined,” Welty said.

There is also no exception for pregnancies that come from rape or incest.

Lynn said that’s because she believes a person produced by rape or incest is not less human.

