Waverly benefit concert set for Tuesday night at Loretta Lynn’s ranch

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A free concert at Loretta Lynn’s iconic ranch is slated for Tuesday and people will have the chance to enjoy music, while remembering those who were killed in the flood that happened August 21, 2021.

Twenty people died in the flooding, including Loretta Lynn’s foreman, Wayne Spears.

Loretta’s granddaughter, Tayla Lynn, believes it is important to honor the lives that were lost in Loretta’s hometown that day, while remembering how resilient the community has been.

“I think it’s the most important thing we can do as the anniversary comes up is celebrate those lives and remember them and remember who they were,” Tayla said.

Humphreys County native and producer, Jeremy Vaughn, worked with the Lynn family to organize the free concert.

“Being from Humphreys County where I was raised, the community in which my family still lives today, I feel honored to be able to give the citizens a free concert to come together and spread love, check in on one another and remember those 20 lives that we lost last year in the tragic floods that have forever changed my hometown,” shared Vaughn.

Loretta Lynn’s ranch was among the hundreds of homes and buildings destroyed in the flood.

The benefit concert starts at 7:00 p.m. The address for the ranch is 8000 Highway 13 South in Hurricane Mills.

James Otto, Mike Parker, Meghan Linsey, and many more artists are scheduled to perform.

