USTA eyes multi-million dollar tennis complex in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - City leaders have been considering a proposal by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to build a multi-million dollar tennis complex in Spring Hill.

The facility would feature nearly 50 indoor and outdoor tennis and pickleball courts, and would be built on more than 200 acres north of Saturn Parkway and south of Kedron Road.

Possible designs of the Spring Hill Tennis Facility. (Photo courtesy of USTA)

According to the Vision Book for Spring Hill Crossings, it would also include homes, condos, hotels, restaurants and office space.

“Part of the economic driver is that when a world organization comes here, then other names will come here,” Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman said. “Things like that are just fantastic for our city.”

The plan is in the early stages, but initial economic impact estimates show the tennis facility $20 million dollars into the local economy in the first year.

The developer who is working with the USTA will present the proposal to the city’s planning commission Monday night.

“Anything that’s built here moving forward has to be in accordance with the Unified Development Code,” Mayor Hagaman said. “And they are going to build to our standards, and so, as a result, the citizens will benefit from that.”

The USTA facility, if built, would attract youth and collegiate tournaments and camps, Mayor Hagaman said. He anticipates it bringing in athletes from around the world.

“Regardless of what age you are tennis is something that you can almost always do, Mayor Hagaman said. “It’s just a really neat thing for them to say, ‘yeah I played this in Spring Hill, Tennessee.’ It is awesome.”

According to a 2017 study by the National Association of Sports Commissioners, sports tourism has grown by 55% nationwide since 2010.

That same study concluded visitors spend an average of $250 a day at each event, and that youth sports tourism is the fastest growing segment in travel.

The proposed tennis facility will have to go through many rounds of approval and design discussions before being approved by the city, the mayor tells WSMV.

