THP to provide update regarding helicopter crash in Marion Co.

By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WHITESIDE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials announced they would provide an update after a helicopter crashed in Marion County Tuesday.

TDOT told WBRC that a helicopter struck power lines crossing I-24 at mile marker 163 in Marion County. As a result, I-24 East was closed, and I-24 West was reduced to one lane through the area.

Officials recovered the helicopter crash site on SR-134 at Post Trail, closing the road. SR-134 runs parallel to I-24. The helicopter is still missing.

Marion County Sheriff officials confirmed with us that the helicopter had been recovered.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story; we will update the story when we learn more information.

