Suspicious letter prompts local, federal response to Franklin IRS building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspicious letter prompted local and federal authorities to respond Tuesday morning to the IRS building in Franklin.

Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded to the building, located 127 International Drive, at about 9 a.m. An employee had reported feeling mildly ill after opening a suspicious letter.

Out of an abundance of caution, police said, that employee went through a decontamination process with the fire department before being transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

First responders restricted access to the building during the investigation. A series of preliminary field tests of the letter did not indicate the presence of any danger.

The letter was surrendered to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for further evaluation. The FBI and Metro Police also responded to assist.

The building has been reopened.

