Squirrels beware: Free Hunting Day kicks off Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee residents will be allowed to hunt without a license for one day only this weekend.

Their targets? Squirrels.

Free Hunting Day, Aug. 27, is an event the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) holds annually on the opening day of squirrel season in hopes of increasing the interest in hunting.

“Squirrel hunting is one of Tennessee’s oldest and favorite traditions,” a TWRA media release says. “The day serves as an excellent opportunity for people to experience the enjoyment of the sport.”

On Free Hunting Day, state resident hunters are exempt from hunting licenses and Wildlife Management Area (WMA) permit requirements. However, hunter education requirements still apply. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1969 is required to have successfully completed a hunter education course.

Hunters can harvest up to 10 squirrels a day from the opening day of squirrel season through March 15. Each hunting day begins a half-hour before sunrise and ends a half-hour after sunset.

