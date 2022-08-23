South Nashville Pharmacy owner works to repair her store after car crashes into it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A south Nashville business owner has been working to repair her store after a car crashed into the front of the building, shattering the glass and breaking down walls, all with the owner inside.

Ruth Espana said she was lucky to be alive after the crash happened on Nolensville Pike. She opened her store few months ago, but is now being forced to close down.

“I don’t feel okay,” Espana said. “I heard a noise while I was in the back of the building.”

Espana said she was cleaning up her store around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday when a loud bang shook the building and said it left her speechless when she saw what it was.

The car was right in the middle of the store she worked hard for and among the destroyed walls.

“I see one car inside,” Espana said. “I see another two cars here and they were taken away and I see there in front of the Shell gas station another truck somebody hit in the back.”

Metro Police said there was a chain reaction at the Intersection of Nolensville Pike and Allied Drive, one car into another store. However, that wasn’t the only casualty, one car hit a gas line creating a leak.

“Just one minute before, I was there exactly where the car came in,” Espana said.

Metro Police have still been investigating the details of the crash.

