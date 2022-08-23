SEC Nation coming to Vandy-Wake Forest game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Commodore fans, get ready: Football season is right around the corner.

And the SEC Network will be soon, too.

The SEC Network and Vanderbilt Athletics announced that SEC Nation, presented by Johnsonville, will be held on the Vanderbilt campus on Sept. 10 in advance of the football team’s home game with Wake Forest, according to a media release.

“SEC Nation, which airs weekly on SEC Network before the start of the day’s college football action, is hosted by Laura Rutledge and includes Paul Finebaum, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers,” the release says. “In addition to SEC Nation presented by Johnsonville, Marty & McGee presented by Old Trapper and The Paul Finebaum Show presented by Johnsonville will also originate from campus that weekend.”

All three shows will be broadcasting LIVE from The Commons, in the heart of Vanderbilt’s campus.

This is the show’s first return to Nashville since the start of the 2019 season, when it was on campus for the Vanderbilt-Georgia game.

Fans who arrive early will have an opportunity to receive a Hatch Show Print celebrating the 100th anniversary of Vanderbilt Stadium.

Weekend Schedule

Friday, Sept. 9

The Paul Finebaum Show presented by Johnsonville, 2–6 p.m. CT

Saturday, Sept. 10

Marty & McGee presented by Old Trapper, 8–9 a.m. CT

SEC Nation presented by Johnsonville, 9–11 a.m. CT

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest kickoff, 11 a.m. CT (SEC Network)

