Police investigating road rage shooting on I-24

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asked the public about a road rage shooting that occurred on Friday.

Officials said on Twitter that a truck driver was driving on I-24 near mile marker 70 toward Chattanooga around 12:37 a.m. Officials said an SUV driver began firing into the truck’s cab but did not strike any occupants.

According to police, the truck driver was in a white semi, and the second driver was in a small, dark SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Pinson at 615-904-3056.

Have info on a road rage shooting on I-24 Friday?

A truck driver escaped injury when an SUV driver fired into the cab about 12:37 a.m. near the 70-mm on I-24 toward C'nooga.

The truck driver was in a white semi. 2nd driver in a small, dark SUV.

Call Det. Pinson 615-904-3056. pic.twitter.com/2hviCGGRsI — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) August 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.