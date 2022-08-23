Police investigating road rage shooting on I-24


By Mary Alice Royse
Aug. 23, 2022
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asked the public about a road rage shooting that occurred on Friday.

Officials said on Twitter that a truck driver was driving on I-24 near mile marker 70 toward Chattanooga around 12:37 a.m. Officials said an SUV driver began firing into the truck’s cab but did not strike any occupants.

According to police, the truck driver was in a white semi, and the second driver was in a small, dark SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Pinson at 615-904-3056.

