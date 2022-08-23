Nolensville Little League fans excited for team after big win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several watch parties were held to cheer on the Nolensville Little League Baseball team as they faced a very important game in their World Series Tournament.

“I think every friend of mine has cried at least twice while watching these games because we are just so excited!” said Corinne Morse, Owner of Nesting Project.

With cups in hand, and matching black T-shirts, you could feel the excitement from the community of Nolensville at Mill Creek Brewing Company Monday afternoon.

“This is such a great experience for these young men and this is something I know they will take with them forever,” stated Nolensville Local Robert Raby.

Although the game was delayed for some time, most people didn’t mind and hoped for a win against Hagerstown, Indiana of the Great Lakes Region.

“It is a double elimination and we won two games now, so we are in the third game, and we are ready to go,” explained Morse.

As a business owner Morse has shown her support with team T-shirts, not only creating them for people to wear but also giving back.

“Coach said hey can you make me a shirt that says my now famous saying and I said yes of course. So, we have done a lot of shirts to raise money for the team as they are traveling,” Morse stated.

The champions made their community proud winning 5 to 2 on Monday afternoon.

All smiles after that one! Nolensville wins 5-2 and will move on to play again Wednesday @ 2pm.

🖤💛🖤💛 #WeBelieve #LLWS #NolensvilleLittleLeague pic.twitter.com/g5vz9IQFu9 — Nolensville Little League Baseball (@NolensvilleLLB) August 22, 2022

