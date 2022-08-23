Metro Nashville officials release draft plans of future of East Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s not much going on in the East Bank. In fact, there’s not a single housing unit. The city is looking to change that.

Mayor John Cooper announced a draft plan Monday to transform the area and fill it with housing, parks, businesses and more.

Katie Williams is a longtime East Nashville resident who lives less than a mile from the East Bank.

“It has always been really industrial in my opinion,” Williams said. “It has always been really underutilized.”

After more than a year’s-worth of talks about the city developing the East Bank, WSMV 4 asked Williams what changes she would like to see. “I would love to see better forms of mass transportation whether it is buses or shuttles,” Williams said.

Mass transportation is included in the city’s vision for the East Bank. New renderings released Monday show roads with bus lanes, bike lanes and sidewalks. There’s also two proposed pedestrian bridges over the river. One would connect the East Bank near Oracle to Germantown. The city believes building the roads out will alleviate traffic on I-24. “Anything to keep traffic down would be great,” Williams said.

There is a big question mark around the future of Nissan Stadium so the city came up with two development scenarios depending on if the stadium moves.

Overall, there are more than 300 acres up for grabs. 117 of them are city-owned. The city said it will not sell the land and said at least some of it will go to a parking garage and affordable housing.

“Now that we have two scenarios, that the community can look to see this is the neighborhood I would want to live in,” Angie Hubbard with Metro Planning said.

There’s also a big emphasis on greenways and riverfront development. Williams would like to see both of those. “With this development coming it, it is really going to change this whole part of the city,” Williams said.

There are still several public input meetings over the next month before the plan goes back to the commission.

