Man killed in fatal crash in Madison

By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison.

According to MNPD, the man was driving east in a 2005 Toyota Celica at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard at Heritage Drive, lost control, and struck an electrical pole. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene and he was wearing his seatbelt, according to MNPD.

