Man killed in fatal crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison.

According to MNPD, the man was driving east in a 2005 Toyota Celica at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard at Heritage Drive, lost control, and struck an electrical pole. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene and he was wearing his seatbelt, according to MNPD.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.