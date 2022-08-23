Man caught vandalizing 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was caught spray painting the Tennessee 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway.

The 20-year-old man was spotted by a National Park Service employee who reported it to law enforcement officers.

Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s arrived on the scene and detained the man until an NPS law enforcement officer arrived. The man was issued citations for several violations including trespassing and vandalism.

Natchez Trace Parkway will clean up the graffiti and the man will be billed.

“The Natchez Trace Parkway’s designed landscape and scenery contribute to its status as a national park. Graffiti degrades the scenery and has a negative impact on the visitor experience. The NPS’s mission is to protect cultural and natural resources that belong to the American public. Our goal is to ensure this type of destruction doesn’t happen,” said Natchez Trace Parkway Chief of Resource Management Chris Smith.

NPS said that graffiti is a crime and can take park staff hours to remove and may require specialized equipment to access hard-to-reach locations. If caught, a person can be cited with a mandatory, which could lead to up to six months in jail and or a $5,000 fine.

NPS added that if anyone sees vandalism in progress, they should contact the Natchez Trace Dispatch center at 1-800-300-PARK (7275).

