Local car service businesses sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple catalytic converter thefts have been happening at car service businesses in West Nashville over the past few weeks.

Norris Hall is a mechanic at Ron Hall’s Service Center on Charlotte Pike. He’s been a part of the family-owned business for more than 30 years.

Hall shared with WSMV 4 surveillance video of a thief on their property in the morning hours of August 14th. Police say the thief seen in the video used a battery power saw to get several of the vehicle’s catalytic converters.

“He got a total of 12 converters off of eight different cars from our property,” said Hall.

Halls said crime in the area has been starting to spike up because they’re not the only business in the area that’s experienced this type of theft.

“We started to do service on the other vehicles that were dropped off over the weekend. It turned into a loud race car sounding kind of noise and we started to survey the parking lot,” said Hall.

Less than two miles down Charlotte Pike is Midas Service Center. William Vaughn, their service advisor, says thieves got away with a catalytic converter from a vehicle in their lot and nearly a dozen from the car dealership right across the street from them last week.

“They are hitting Charlotte Pike heavy,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn said in addition to dealing with the recent theft, they’ve been busy servicing cars with missing catalytic converters from the area.

“I’ve had four or five today alone that’s from this area within the charlotte pike area that came in today. Customers that came in missing catalytic converters, I’m working with an insurance company on one that’s directly from right up the street,” said Vaughn.

It’s a growing concern for these business owners. Metro Police told WSMV 4 they’ve had more than 1,000 catalytic converter thefts so far this year, with the Hermitage Precinct having the most.

“For the most part we try to keep everything locked and keyed and up and close to the cameras as we can but that doesn’t seem to matter sometimes,” said Vaughn.

Back over at Ron Hall’s Service Center, they’re hoping someone will recognize the man and vehicle in their surveillance video and contact police.

The business owners are planning to add additional security measures like upgrading cameras and adding more lights around their property.

