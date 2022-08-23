Lebanon police car hit by driver near fairgrounds

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was injured after hitting a Lebanon Police patrol car near the fairgrounds Tuesday.

Authorities said the crash occurred on Sparta Pike and Peyton Road, the road near the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair entrance. A driver had reportedly hit the police car, which caused the vehicle to flip onto its side.

There is no word on how severe the injuries were at this time.

Lebanon Police reminded drivers to pay attention to signage and emergency vehicles as they navigate their way away from the fairgrounds.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.