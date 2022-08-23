Iraqi family become U.S. citizens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After living in Nashville for five years, an Iraqi mother of three has finally gained her U.S. citizenship.

Zainab Rahman was allowed to leave Baghdad after her husband was murdered. She and her children witnessed her husband and murder in the front yard of their home.

They managed to leave the country and move in with Zainab’s brother in Nashville.

Nashvillian, and longtime volunteer, Carole Sergeant heard about the family’s needs and jumped in to help.

Sergeant assisted in furnishing their home, found a car for Zainab and taught her how to drive it. Sergeant even helped her find work as a translator at Apollo Middle School.

Sergeant and her granddaughter surprised Zainab with a cake and balloons in the school’s parking lot, to celebrate her official status as a U.S. citizen.

Since Rahman’s children are under 18, they are automatically considered U.S. citizens.

