Interstate crash in Rutherford Co. leaves one dead, two injured

By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a brutal wreck involving three vehicles on I-24 Tuesday morning.

According to THP, the incident involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on I-24 westbound, leaving Murfreesboro just after midnight. Video footage of the scene showed a heavily-damage Fedex truck blocking all three lanes between Almaville Road and I-840.

THP confirms that one person died in this crash and two others were injured.

I-24 reopened all lanes to traffic around 5:15 a.m.

The crash occurred just after midnight and locked up the interstate for five hours.

