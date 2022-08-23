Search underway for helicopter following crash in Marion Co.


By Mary Alice Royse
Aug. 23, 2022
WHITESIDE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Transportation officials are on the scene after a helicopter struck power lines along I-24 Tuesday.

TDOT told WBRC that a helicopter struck power lines crossing I-24 at mile marker 163 in Marion County. As a result, I-24 East is closed, and I-24 West has been reduced to one lane through the area.

Officials recovered the helicopter crash site on SR-134 at Post Trail, closing the road. SR-134 runs parallel to I-24. The helicopter is still missing.

TDOT is assisting with traffic control.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story; we will update the story when we learn more information.

