Gov. Andy Beshear calls Special Session on Eastern Ky. flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday afternoon he has been speaking with Kentucky legislator leaders about a Special Session on Eastern Kentucky flooding.
On Wednesday, Governor Beshear gave an update on the Special Session. You can watch that below.
The governor said they reached an agreement on a Special Session. He signed the call for the session that begins Wednesday at noon.
He said it is to create a safe fund similar to the one they created in Western Kentucky following deadly tornadoes.
“To the people of Eastern Kentucky, we are with you now. We’ll be with you tomorrow, next week next month and next year, as long as it takes to rebuild,” he said.
Eastern Kentucky was devastated by the historic flooding that took the lives of 39 Kentuckians and caused thousands of our families to lose everything. Since the storm hit, I’ve been speaking with legislative leaders about the need for a special session. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2QfyMlJnGU— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 23, 2022
