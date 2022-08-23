Gov. Andy Beshear calls Special Session on Eastern Ky. flooding

Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work on a relief package for eastern Kentucky flood victims.
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday afternoon he has been speaking with Kentucky legislator leaders about a Special Session on Eastern Kentucky flooding.

On Wednesday, Governor Beshear gave an update on the Special Session. You can watch that below.

The governor said they reached an agreement on a Special Session. He signed the call for the session that begins Wednesday at noon.

He said it is to create a safe fund similar to the one they created in Western Kentucky following deadly tornadoes.

“To the people of Eastern Kentucky, we are with you now. We’ll be with you tomorrow, next week next month and next year, as long as it takes to rebuild,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Planned Parenthood Press Conference
Planned Parenthood Press Conference
Police lights
TBI: Man wanted for leaving deadly car crash scene
trigger law
Pro-abortion rights advocates speak out day before trigger ban takes effect
trigger law
Trigger law to go into effect on Thursday
WSMV officer decommissioned
Mt. Juliet Police officer decommissioned