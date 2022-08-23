Gov. Andy Beshear calls Special Session on Eastern Ky. flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday afternoon he has been speaking with Kentucky legislator leaders about a Special Session on Eastern Kentucky flooding.

On Wednesday, Governor Beshear gave an update on the Special Session. You can watch that below.

The governor said they reached an agreement on a Special Session. He signed the call for the session that begins Wednesday at noon.

He said it is to create a safe fund similar to the one they created in Western Kentucky following deadly tornadoes.

“To the people of Eastern Kentucky, we are with you now. We’ll be with you tomorrow, next week next month and next year, as long as it takes to rebuild,” he said.

Eastern Kentucky was devastated by the historic flooding that took the lives of 39 Kentuckians and caused thousands of our families to lose everything. Since the storm hit, I’ve been speaking with legislative leaders about the need for a special session. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2QfyMlJnGU — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 23, 2022

“I do know that the governor and legislative leadership have been working really well together to set a date and set the parameters- because that’s of course part of it- to stay focused on rebuilding in Eastern Kentucky. Whether it’s infrastructure, whether it is our schools, local economies, water, sewer; all of those things are going to topics of ways that we need to make sure that we’re investing to help rebuild in this area."

