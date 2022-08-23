Gaylord Opryland gets ready for Christmas months ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gaylord Opryland is celebrating Christmas in August by hanging around 4,000,000 holiday lights.

Although no one has been singing Christmas Carols yet at Gaylord Opryland, long before the season, getting set up early will help workers eventually reach the hanging of the star.

For 32 years, horticulturist Brooks O’Brien has led every tree and flower-related plant out at the Gaylord Opryland.

He said he remembers every time they’ve flicked that switch.

“It is spectacular,” said O’Brien. “When we first did this, we didn’t have Country Christmas, but we found all of the families just loved it and it has turned into a great family tradition.

Fantastic flowers have defined the Gaylord Opryland and so do the sweet Magnolia’s.

Nashville’s downtown owns the 4th of July, but for Tennesseans, Christmas is here.

The ice exhibit from China is a few months away. So it’s 88 degrees, with a big order of ice on the way.

