First Alert Forecast: More sunshine with temps in the upper 80s

A little patchy fog to start off our Tuesday morning across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but we have a nice afternoon on tap again.

We’ll see more all-day sunshine today with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

Temperatures are going to make a run at 90 Wednesday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a small chance at a pop-up rain shower in the afternoon. Looks like most of the area, if not all of us, will stay dry though.

Another stray shower cannot be ruled out on Thursday, but not everyone is going to see rain. We’ll mix clouds and sunshine with temperatures near 90 again in the afternoon.

Highs on Friday will also be around 90 with another stray rain shower that cannot be totally ruled out during the day.

A shower cannot be ruled out Saturday and Sunday afternoon but looking like much of the area will stay dry. It will continue to warm up through the weekend with highs in the lower 90s.

We’ll stay in the lower 90s on Monday with a better chance at a passing afternoon shower or rumble of thunder

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.