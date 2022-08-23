Experts give tips on avoiding events that turn out to be scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although Nashville is no stranger to fun events, unfortunately, over the years, some of them have turned out to be scams.

Imagine seeing lots of your favorite food in one place. Karen Kopp a frequent festival goer was excited to attend an upcoming mac and cheese festival.

“I just remember seeing it and getting really excited and immediately texted my friend and said we have to go,” Kopp said.

But the June 4, event got pushed back more than a year with seemingly no explanation.

“We sent multiple emails and got nothing, no phone number,” Kopp said.

It has been a situation many have been seeing more often with events such as a Walking Dead fan conference, a crazy daisy Christmas bazaar and Dino trek. All have canceled, postponed or turned out to be scams leaving ticketholders in a bind.

Jack Davis, the founder of Good Neighbor Festivals said that people should always do their research.

Experts have said people shouldn’t buy tickets straight from social media and should go to the website. Once they are there, they should look for a refund policy and online reviews to see if the company behind the event is local.

“I would always want more information than less,” Davis said. “I would always also say that if an event is produced locally you’re going to be able to find someone significantly easier than you would be with an outside producer.”

And when it comes to getting a refund, Davis said how you buy tickets matters.

“You can always dispute the charge with your credit card company,” Davis said. “You can also go back to the ticket company and sometimes they can issue the refund event although the event organizer won’t”

As for Kopp, rather than waiting a year, she said she just wants her money back

“Right now with inflation, everything is expensive and so I really have to pick and choose what I can spend my money on for extracurricular things,” Kopp said.

WSMV did check to see if that mac and cheese festival was legitimate and it is according to First Horizon Park, where the event is supposed to be held. However, WSMV wasn’t given a reason as to why the event was pushed back.

