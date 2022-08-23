Executive Chef Christopher Ayala makes Duck Confit with Tabouleh Couscous

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Executive Chef Christopher Ayala appeared on Today in Nashville Aug. 23. Here is the recipe for his dish:

Duck Confit w/ tabouleh Couscous

Duck:

Duck legs

1:1:.25:1 (ratio)

Curing salt

Sugar

Salt/ pepper

Duck Fat ( A LOT OF DUCK FAT)

Couscous:

500g of CousCous

1000g of veggie stock (Boiling)

75 g of cucumbers

10g of lemon zest

Juice of 1.25 lemons

25 g of piquillo peppers

15g of parsley

10g of cilantro

20g of jalapeño (roasted)

Olive oil

S/P to taste

For Duck:

Two Days before : Mix the salt, curing salt, sugar and pepper and dust the duck legs and let them sit in the fridge for a day.

Next day: Rinse the legs off and place them in a deep enough pan where the legs are still standing and there is space above it. Render the duck fat until it’s liquid and pour over the legs until completely covered and cook at 300* for 3 hours

Once cooked let it cool.

Once cooled take the duck legs out of the fat

For Couscous:

Toast them in the oven dry, until they are as dark as a paper bag and you can smell a nutty aroma from them.

While out of the oven and still hot place them in a bowl add your boiling veggie broth and let it sit without movement for 45 mins.

Gather your ingredients and dump them in the cous cous and salt and pepper accordingly. Place in the fridge until cold and serve

For plating warm up the duck in a nonstick skillet with a little fat in a 350* oven until the internal temp is 145*

