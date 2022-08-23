Executive Chef Christopher Ayala makes Duck Confit with Tabouleh Couscous
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Executive Chef Christopher Ayala appeared on Today in Nashville Aug. 23. Here is the recipe for his dish:
Duck Confit w/ tabouleh Couscous
Duck:
Duck legs
1:1:.25:1 (ratio)
Curing salt
Sugar
Salt/ pepper
Duck Fat ( A LOT OF DUCK FAT)
Couscous:
500g of CousCous
1000g of veggie stock (Boiling)
75 g of cucumbers
10g of lemon zest
Juice of 1.25 lemons
25 g of piquillo peppers
15g of parsley
10g of cilantro
20g of jalapeño (roasted)
Olive oil
S/P to taste
For Duck:
Two Days before : Mix the salt, curing salt, sugar and pepper and dust the duck legs and let them sit in the fridge for a day.
Next day: Rinse the legs off and place them in a deep enough pan where the legs are still standing and there is space above it. Render the duck fat until it’s liquid and pour over the legs until completely covered and cook at 300* for 3 hours
Once cooked let it cool.
Once cooled take the duck legs out of the fat
For Couscous:
Toast them in the oven dry, until they are as dark as a paper bag and you can smell a nutty aroma from them.
While out of the oven and still hot place them in a bowl add your boiling veggie broth and let it sit without movement for 45 mins.
Gather your ingredients and dump them in the cous cous and salt and pepper accordingly. Place in the fridge until cold and serve
For plating warm up the duck in a nonstick skillet with a little fat in a 350* oven until the internal temp is 145*
