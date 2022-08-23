Casada issues statement about his inappropriate comments, ex-Chief of Staff


This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By WSMV Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada issued a statement on Wednesday taking “complete ownership” of his inappropriate text messages about women exchanged with his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren and expressing “my sincere disappointment” for the messages Cothrensent to another person that included racial slurs, drug use, and other inappropriate comments.

Casada, R-Franklin, also put together an action plan to ensure “that I am doing everything in my power to prevent future missteps.”

Cothren resigned as Casada’s Chief of Staff on Monday after messages surfaced.

Casada’s office has met with the Black Caucus, and Casada plans to meet with them to express his apologies for Cothren’s racist texts.

Casada’s statement read:

The action plan laid out by Casada includes:

