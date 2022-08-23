Area leaders to expand law enforcement career exploration and education pathways for students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Board of Regents, Metro Police, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville State Community College, and more announced a partnership to increase student interest in law enforcement careers.

“Nashville State is just simply excited to be a part of this expanded collaboration that will serve as a model across our great state,” said Dr. Shanna Jackson, President of Nashville State Community College.

The initiative will include opportunities for students to explore civilian and commissioned officer roles at MNPD and pursue the education they’ll need.

For example, High school students may enroll in dual enrollment courses that will allow them to earn college credits in programs like criminal justice.

Students can then continue their education and earn an associate degree at Nashville State Community College.

“There have been tough conversations in recent years about policing, particularly as it impacts the black and brown community. As a district with a majority black and brown student body, that concerns me, which is why I think it’s important for MNPS and MNPD to work together,” explained Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of MNPS.

“While we welcome those that want to embrace law enforcement and transition their career in Nashville, we at the same time need to demonstrate to the students beginning in the elementary years and continuing through the 12th grade that it is cool and rewarding to pursue a career in public service in their hometown,” stated MNPD Chief John Drake.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.