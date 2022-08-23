1 person arrested after fatal shooting involving a juvenile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was arrested after they were involved in a fatal shooting involving a juvenile.

Officials said a male juvenile died from the shooting.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Benzing Road around 5:47 p.m.

