1 person arrested after fatal shooting involving a juvenile


By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was arrested after they were involved in a fatal shooting involving a juvenile.

Officials said a male juvenile died from the shooting.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Benzing Road around 5:47 p.m.

A crew with WSMV is on the scene and will be getting more information.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

