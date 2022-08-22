WeGo bus stolen, recovered, MNPD say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A WeGo bus was recovered after it was stolen by a passenger on Monday afternoon.

A passenger on the bus allegedly threatened the driver and took over the bus.

Officials were able to find the bus at 25th Avenue North and Lacy.

MNPD said that the SWAT team was called out to the scene to see if the suspect was still on the bus. When they arrived, no one was on the bus.

The person who stole the bus is still at large and the Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for them.

