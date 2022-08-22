WATCH: Semi crashes on I-65 near Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Millersville Police Department has released a graphic dashcam video as a reminder to drivers how fast accidents can happen.

The video shows a semi-truck crashing in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 last week near the 103 mile marker, according to police. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the Aug. 18 crash.

“One should always be aware and use caution while driving,” Chief Dustin Carr wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.